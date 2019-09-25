Loading articles...

Egg roll: Over 136K eggs fall off semitrailer onto roadway

HEGINS, Pa. — Police say more than 136,000 eggs were lost when they moved in a tractor-trailer driving through Pennsylvania.

The Republican Herald reports 11,340 dozen eggs and 2,260 gallons of egg product were ruined when a 66-year-old driver lost control of the rig Tuesday.

Hegins Township police say Miles had just picked the eggs up at Carl Faus Farm and was on his way to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Police say Miles was driving north on Route 125 uphill. As he approached the Route 25 intersection, the load shifted causing the eggs and egg products to fall and roll down the hill.

Miles reportedly did not realize the eggs had fallen and continued his drive.

A section of Route 125 was closed for several hours after the incident.

An investigation into the unsecured load is ongoing.

The Associated Press

