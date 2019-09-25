Loading articles...

District Attorney plans update on California store shooting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A prosecutor plans to provide an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer during an altercation at a California Costco store.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has scheduled a news conference on the shooting for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Salvador Sanchez shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and wounded his parents, Russell and Paola French, on June 14 inside a Costco store in the city of Corona.

The officer’s attorney has said his client was holding his 1 1/2-year-old son when French knocked him to the ground, and he believed their lives were in danger.

An attorney for the French family has acknowledged that Kenneth French likely pushed Sanchez, but that it wasn’t an attack.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Islington express - right lane blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:37 AM
Hopefully you can schedule some breaks outside in the summer like conditions today. Find a spot protected from the…
Latest Weather
Read more