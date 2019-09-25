Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conservationists release endangered Hawaiian crows to wild
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 12:35 am EDT
HILO, Hawaii — Conservationists have released seven Hawaiian crows, increasing the population of the critically endangered birds.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday that the Hawaiian crows, or Alala, joined nearly 20 other birds released in the Big Island’s Puu Makaala Natural Forest Reserve in the past two years.
The release earlier this month was part of the Alala Project, a joint revitalization effort by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and San Diego Zoo Global.
Officials say the birds were declared extinct in the wild in 2002, but have gradually been reintroduced in groups since 2017.
Officials say 11 crows were released in 2017, including one that sustained an injury and was retrieved by the Alala Project and released again this month.
