China opens new Beijing airport to serve travel boom
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 2:12 am EDT
In this image made from CCTV video taken Sept. 17, 2019, an aerial view is seen of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport. The Chinese capital, Beijing, has opened a second international airport with a terminal billed as the world’s biggest. (CCTV via AP)
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has presided over the inauguration of a second international airport for Beijing with a terminal billed as the world’s biggest.
Beijing Daxing International Airport, built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion), is designed to handle 72 million passengers a year.
The Chinese capital’s main airport is the world’s second-busiest after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is nearing capacity.
Daxing includes a terminal billed as the world’s biggest at 1 million square meters (11 million square feet).