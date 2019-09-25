Loading articles...

Beartooth Pass closes in Wyoming; Montana side still open

BILLINGS, Mont. — Beartooth Pass has closed in Wyoming for the winter season but remains open on the Montana side of the border.

The Billings Gazette reports the Montana side of U.S. Highway 212 is expected to close sometime over the Columbus Day week, but bad weather could bring that about sooner. The National Park Service closed the highway on the Wyoming side of the border Wednesday morning.

The scenic route from Red Lodge dips into Wyoming, back into Montana and into Yellowstone National Park at Cooke City.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

The Associated Press

