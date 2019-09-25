Loading articles...

Banker tied to money laundering found dead in Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonian police have found the body of the former head of Danske Bank in Estonia who was at the centre of a $220 billion money laundering scandal and had disappeared two days ago.

Police said Aivar Rehe went missing Monday, fueling speculation it might be related to the 2007-2015 money laundering scheme.

He was found Wednesday after a search involving dogs, drones and volunteers near his home in Tallinn.

Police said no third parties were suspected in Rehe’s disappearance and suggested the possibility of a suicide. No other details were available.

Rehe, who was head of Danske Bank in Estonia from 2006 to 2015, said in March he feels responsible but also believes Danske Bank’s anti-money laundering mechanisms at that time were sufficient. He wasn’t considered a suspect.

The Associated Press

