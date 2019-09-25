Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
B.C. man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Belgian tourist: police
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 3:07 pm EDT
Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis is shown in a handout photo. Sean McKenzie has pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder in the murder of Sakkalis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) MANDATORY CREDIT
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Homicide investigators say a man charged with first-degree murder of a Belgian tourist travelling through British Columbia has pleaded guilty to her slaying.
Sgt. Frank Jang says 28-year-old Sean McKenzie of Oliver, B.C., has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder of Amelie Sakkalis.
Police say he entered the plea during a court appearance Monday and his sentencing is expected on Nov. 19.
Her cause of death has never been revealed, but police said last year that they believed Sakkalis was hitchhiking from the Penticton area toward Vancouver on the day she was killed.
Sakkalis had been backpacking across Canada and her body was found near Highway 1, north of Boston Bar, on Aug. 22, 2018.
Jang says the murder was a shock to the community and to the seasoned officers who investigated the case.
“A guilty plea speaks to the hard work and dedication of our investigators,” he says in the statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.