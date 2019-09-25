Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP Source: Darrell Issa to run for Duncan Hunter's seat
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
SAN DIEGO — The Associated Press has learned former California Rep. Darrell Issa plans to run against indicted fellow GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter.
Larry Wilske told the AP on Wednesday that Issa told him he will enter the race.
Issa scheduled a news conference in Hunter’s San Diego area district on Thursday.
Wilske, who also is running against Hunter, says he plans to drop out as result and support Issa.
Issa, a former nine-term congressman, announced his retirement before the 2018 election in a neighbouring district that he narrowly won two years earlier.
Hunter is scheduled to be tried in January for allegedly siphoning campaign money for personal use. He says he still plans to run for re-election.
The Associated Press
