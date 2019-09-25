Loading articles...

Alaska Russian Old Believers schools cancel sports programs

KENAI, Alaska — Three Russian Old Believers schools in Alaska have cancelled their sports programs for the upcoming year due to a lack of resources.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday that the Kachemak-Selo School, Voznesenka School and Razdolna School on the Kenai Peninsula will not field sports teams.

Officials say the school administrations are not able to maintain programs for soccer, wrestling, cross-country running, and football.

Old Believers is a branch of the Russian Orthodox Church that exercises specific traditional customs.

The sports were organized under the umbrella of the Voznesenka School to be sanctioned by the Alaska School Activities Association, but students from all three schools participated.

Officials say the programs could not be maintained for reasons including a lack of participants and difficulties in finding coaches.

___

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
RAMP BLOCKED - Eastbound Gardiner ramp to Jameson closed for a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:40 PM
Warmth to flood parts of southern Ontario inc. #Toronto first few days of October
Latest Weather
Read more