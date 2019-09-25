Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska Russian Old Believers schools cancel sports programs
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 12:39 am EDT
KENAI, Alaska — Three Russian Old Believers schools in Alaska have cancelled their sports programs for the upcoming year due to a lack of resources.
The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday that the Kachemak-Selo School, Voznesenka School and Razdolna School on the Kenai Peninsula will not field sports teams.
Officials say the school administrations are not able to maintain programs for soccer, wrestling, cross-country running, and football.
Old Believers is a branch of the Russian Orthodox Church that exercises specific traditional customs.
The sports were organized under the umbrella of the Voznesenka School to be sanctioned by the Alaska School Activities Association, but students from all three schools participated.
Officials say the programs could not be maintained for reasons including a lack of participants and difficulties in finding coaches.
___
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com
The Associated Press
