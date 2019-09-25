Loading articles...

Alaska electric costs to rise while plant is partly offline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska electric utility says customers should prepare for a monthly rate increase as the state’s largest hydroelectric plant remains partially offline due to wildfire damage.

KTUU-TV reported Monday that aerial video provided by the Alaska Energy Authority shows water spilling over the Bradley Lake dam, causing losses in electric power.

Chugach Electric says users between the Kenai Peninsula and Fairbanks should expect a monthly price hike from 3% to 6% as it uses more expensive natural gas to supplement lost power.

Power lines transmitting hydroelectric energy from the Bradley Lake facility have been out of service for several weeks due to the Swan Lake Fire on the Kenai Peninsula.

Officials say the plant is transmitting to Homer, but areas north have been affected by the damaged transmission lines.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
RAMP BLOCKED - Eastbound Gardiner ramp to Jameson closed for a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:40 PM
Warmth to flood parts of southern Ontario inc. #Toronto first few days of October
Latest Weather
Read more