Alaska electric costs to rise while plant is partly offline
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 25, 2019 12:38 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska electric utility says customers should prepare for a monthly rate increase as the state’s largest hydroelectric plant remains partially offline due to wildfire damage.
KTUU-TV reported Monday that aerial video provided by the Alaska Energy Authority shows water spilling over the Bradley Lake dam, causing losses in electric power.
Chugach Electric says users between the Kenai Peninsula and Fairbanks should expect a monthly price hike from 3% to 6% as it uses more expensive natural gas to supplement lost power.
Power lines transmitting hydroelectric energy from the Bradley Lake facility have been out of service for several weeks due to the Swan Lake Fire on the Kenai Peninsula.
Officials say the plant is transmitting to Homer, but areas north have been affected by the damaged transmission lines.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
The Associated Press
