4 bodies found in vacant home had been shot, coroner says

CLEVELAND — A medical examiner says that four people whose decaying bodies were found in a vacant home in Cleveland had been fatally shot and that their deaths are homicides.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified two of the victims from fingerprints as 20-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland.

The bodies were discovered Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home. Cleveland.com reports a Cleveland city councilman said residents found the bodies during a neighbourhood cleanup.

Police found a gun inside the home and said it was known for drug activity.

It’s unclear when the four were killed.

The Associated Press

