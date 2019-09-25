Loading articles...

2 middle school girls charged with racist attack on bus

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. — Two middle-school students face charges after the mother of a 10-year-old girl reported her daughter was beaten and subjected to racist taunts on a school bus in northern New York.

WWNY reports that Gouverneur village police charged two white girls, ages 10 and 11, with harassment for an attack against a 10-year-old African American girl earlier this month. The 11-year-old was also charged with assault as a hate crime. The case will be handled in family court.

The 28-year-old bus monitor, who is white, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for not intervening.

Police say the victim suffered a black eye, a bruised knee and pulled-out hair.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he’s directing the state Division of Human Rights to investigate.

The Associated Press

