Zimbabwe judge says doctor can leave country for treatment

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A Zimbabwean judge has ordered police to allow a doctor recuperating after an alleged abduction to seek medical treatment outside the country.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has said its leader, Peter Magombeyi, was freed Thursday after disappearing for several days. His alleged abduction after leading a pay strike led to days of protests by health workers.

Magombeyi has since been in a private hospital, and his lawyers accuse police of camping outside and refusing him permission to leave for South Africa for urgent specialist treatment.

High Court Judge Happias Zhou ruled Tuesday that Magombeyi is entitled to travel outside the country for treatment as he is not under arrest.

His disappearance had raised fresh concerns about dozens of abductions of government critics this year alone.

The Associated Press

