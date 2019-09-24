Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Whitby

A Durham regional police cruiser.

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Whitby.

Durham police were called to Victoria Street at Henry Street around 2 a.m.

The woman suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The driver involved remained at the scene and police say impairment is not a factor in the investigation.

