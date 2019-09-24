Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph

Ontario provincial police have charged two people in connection with a fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph in August, including the wife of Kevin O’Leary.

Linda O’Leary, 56, from Toronto, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel.

Richard Ruh of the U.S. was also charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light.

The crash, which happened on Aug. 24, claimed the lives of two people and injured three others.

