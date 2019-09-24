Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph
by News Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2019 12:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 1:23 pm EDT
Linda O'Leary
Photo credit: twitter
Ontario provincial police have charged two people in connection with a fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph in August, including the wife of Kevin O’Leary.
Linda O’Leary, 56, from Toronto, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel.
Richard Ruh of the U.S. was also charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light.
The crash, which happened on Aug. 24, claimed the lives of two people and injured three others.
More to come
Nice to hear some information about this incident. Those stars can’t get enough of our attention, when they deem suitable.
Mrs.Not So Wonderful. On the other hand maybe she did switch seats with him because he was drunk driving – in which case that would make her Mrs.Oh So Wonderful …