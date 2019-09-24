Loading articles...

Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 1:23 pm EDT

Linda O'Leary Photo credit: twitter

Ontario provincial police have charged two people in connection with a fatal boat crash on Lake Joseph in August, including the wife of Kevin O’Leary.

Linda O’Leary, 56, from Toronto, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel.

Richard Ruh of the U.S. was also charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light.

The crash, which happened on Aug. 24, claimed the lives of two people and injured three others.

More to come

andrew905

Nice to hear some information about this incident. Those stars can’t get enough of our attention, when they deem suitable.

September 24, 2019 at 1:02 pm
TheKoz

Mrs.Not So Wonderful. On the other hand maybe she did switch seats with him because he was drunk driving – in which case that would make her Mrs.Oh So Wonderful …

September 24, 2019 at 1:32 pm
