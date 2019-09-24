Loading articles...

Whistleblower complaint could be headed to Congress

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is reviewing a whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump for possible release to Congress.

That’s according to a person familiar with the issue who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The document is being reviewed for classified material and could go to Congress by Thursday.

The unidentified whistleblower lodged a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire determined it could not be forwarded to Congress.

Andrew Bakaj, a lawyer for the whistleblower, says he plans to contact Congress about the complaint and has asked the DNI how to do so “in accordance with appropriate security practices.” A DNI lawyer says it will have “actionable guidance soon.”

Jonathan Lemire And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

