Loading articles...

US marshals capture man accused in $1B Ponzi scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A California man has been arrested over allegations that he and his partners ran a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that targeted people receiving pensions.

News outlets report the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Future Income Payments LLC owner Scott Kohn on Saturday in San Diego. The 65-year-old has been on the run since March when authorities in South Carolina secured fraud indictments against him.

Court filings say the company provided cash advances to veterans and others that would then be repaid by their pensions. Traders weren’t told the advances had interest rates that could top 240%. The upfront money came from investors who were promised up to 8% back on their investments.

An April letter to investors says about 25 states are investigating or have taken action against Kohn’s company.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 at Kennedy collectors, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more