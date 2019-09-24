Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN envoy: constitutional committee is first step to peace
by Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 10:59 pm EDT
The U.N. envoy for Syria says the agreement to establish a committee to draft Syria’s new constitution is “a door opener” to a new future for the conflict-wracked country.
Geir Pedersen said that before that can happen, “We must build up what is still almost totally lacking in Syria — and that is a sense of trust and confidence between Syrians, and between Syria and the outside world.”
He told a meeting on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly on Tuesday that it’s essential “to work together to identify how to move together along a better path.”
Pedersen spoke a day after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced an agreement between the Syrian government and opposition on a U.N.-facilitated constitutional committee.
