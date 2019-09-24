Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump administration to triple democracy aid to Venezuela
NEW YORK — The Trump administration is more than tripling U.S. support for pro-democracy work in Venezuela and for the first time will give funds to opposition leader Juan Guaidó as he attempts to set up an interim government.
USAID Administrator Mark Green made the announcement of $52 million in new aid Tuesday following a meeting with Guaido’s envoy in Washington.
The aid comes mostly from money destined for Central America that President Donald J. Trump froze this year after determining those countries were not doing enough to stem the flow of migrants to the U.S.
About $19 million of the aid will be used to train Guaidó’s team to govern in the event it succeeds in ousting Nicolas Maduro. The administration had budgeted $15 million this year to promote democracy in Venezuela.
Joshua Goodman, The Associated Press
