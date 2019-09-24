Loading articles...

Troopers seek information on overdue Anchorage sheep hunters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say two Anchorage residents have not been heard from since they left for a sheep hunt last month.

Troopers say Stephen Stralka and Robin Stralka, both 63, left Anchorage on Aug. 24 to travel to Tok Junction.

They planned to be back by Saturday.

Family members have reported them overdue.

Troopers are asking people with information on Stephen and Robin Stralka to contact them.

The Associated Press

