Transport Canada gives the go-ahead for new Bombardier business jets

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says federal authorities have certified its two new business jets, a key step in its turnaround plan as the company seeks to exploit the growing market for large, private jetliners.

The plane-and-train maker says Transport Canada has given the green light for the Global 5500 and Global 6500, which Bombardier plans to enter into service later this year. The aircraft are updates to Global 5000 and 6000s with changed wing, new flight deck, redesigned interior and new engines.

Bombardier says certification for the fuel-efficient luxury planes — listed at US$46 million and US$56 million, respectively — by U.S. and European aviation authorities is expected shortly, though no timeline was offered.

The transportation company, which shed the last of its commercial aircraft business with the sale — announced in June — of its struggling regional jet program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., is placing renewed focus on business jets.

Bombardier is aiming for US$8.5 billion in annual revenues by 2020, driven largely by Global 7500 sales — a major bump from US$5 billion in 2017. The business jet backlog now totals about US$15.3 billion.

The Global 5500 and 6500, along with the flagship 7500 that was certified a year ago, come partly as a response to products from rival business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. as demand for the larger jetliners keeps rising.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press