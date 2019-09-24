Loading articles...

SUV strikes I-beam, pushes girder onto construction worker

JUNEAU, Alaska — A 50-year-old Juneau man suffered serious lower leg injuries after a sport utility vehicle crashed through a barrier and knocked an I-beam onto his legs.

The girder had to be removed with a crane.

Juneau police shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday took calls saying a man was trapped at a construction site next to the downtown Marine Parking Garage.

Police say a 76-year-old man had attempted to park a sport utility vehicle on the first floor of the parking garage when his foot slipped from the brake and hit the gas pedal.

The SUV shot over the parking curb and through a parking garage barrier.

The construction worker was welding the I-beam. The SUV knocked the I-beam onto the worker’s legs.

The worker was transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The Associated Press

