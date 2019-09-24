Loading articles...

Strike in Greece disrupts island ferries, Athens transport

ATHENS, Greece — Greek island ferries are tied up in port for a day while Athens public transport, hospitals and state schools face disruptions as unions strike against proposed labour reforms.

Tuesday’s 24-hour strike by the civil servants’ umbrella union and other labour groups has also knocked out most forms of public transport in Athens, although the capital’s underground will function most of the day.

Seamen’s unions have gone ahead with their strike, affecting the ferry system, despite a court ruling it illegal.

Unions oppose parts of the proposed legislation that will make it harder for them to call strikes, will allow workers to vote remotely on industrial action without attending meetings and permit changes in some collective work agreements.

Unions are planning demonstrations later Tuesday in central Athens.

The Associated Press

