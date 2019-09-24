Ontario school support staff to give 5-day strike action notice Wednesday

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the union representing school support staff in Ontario, say they will be giving notice of job action on Wednesday.

The union, which represents 55,000 CUPE employees, says it will begin a work-to-rule campaign starting on Monday

Job security was reportedly what cause a divide during negotiations between the government and the union.

Ontario education workers had voted 93 per cent in favour of job action and put them in a legal strike position as of Sept. 30.

More to come