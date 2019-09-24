TTC to ask transportation ministry to use streetcar cameras to investigate traffic violations

After a woman exiting a streetcar was struck by a dump truck on Bathurst street last Wednesday morning, there is a renewed effort to allow TTC cameras to help Toronto police investigate traffic violations.

While external cameras on the transit vehicle captured the whole incident, police are not allowed to use them under the Highway Traffic Act.

TTC Board Chair Jaye Robinson and provincial NDP transit critic Jessica Bell are now leading a movement to change that.

Bell will hold a news conference on Tuesday morning at Bathurst station alongside several road safety advocates to call for the change.

Later in the day, Robinson will introduce a motion at the TTC board meeting, which if approved, will call on the Ministry of Transportation to make the necessary amendment.