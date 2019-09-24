Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
St. Paul police release video of fatal shooting
by Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 2:35 pm EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man moments after the officer’s squad car was rear-ended.
Officer Steve Mattson shot 31-year-old Ronald Davis on Sept. 15 in the city’s Midway neighbourhood.
The video released Tuesday shows Mattson’s vehicle lurch, apparently struck from behind. As he gets out, the camera shows Davis running into view.
Mattson shouts, “Whoa! Whoa!” and “Get away from me! Drop the knife!”
Freeze-frames show Davis holding a flashlight in his left hand and another object in his right. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said Davis was holding a knife when he was shot.
Chief Todd Axtell says Mattson “had no choice but to defend himself against an immediate and violent attack.”
BCA is investigating the shooting.
Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}