Seoul: US-N Korea nuke talks will likely resume in 2-3 weeks

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea’s spy agency says nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea will likely resume within two to three weeks.

The National Intelligence Service briefed lawmakers about the prospect of the stalled nuclear diplomacy on Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump said another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “could happen soon.”

Kim Min-ki, one of the lawmakers who attended the private NIS briefing, quotes the spy service as saying there is “a high possibility for working-level talks (between the U.S. and North Korea) to restart within two to three weeks.”

Kim says the NIS also told lawmakers that another Trump-Kim summit could occur this year if the two countries report progress from those working-level nuclear negotiations.

