Loading articles...

Senate panel approves Trump's pick to run Labor Department

WASHINGTON — A Republican-led Senate committee has voted along party lines to approve President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Labor Department.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approved lawyer Eugene Scalia’s nomination, 12-11, clearing the way for the full Senate to vote.

Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, says Scalia’s work as a law firm partner on labour, employment and regulatory matters qualifies him to lead Labor. Scalia also served for a year as the department’s top lawyer during the George W. Bush administration.

Democrats opposed the pick. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the committee’s senior Democrat, calls Scalia an “elite corporate lawyer” who’d be a “yes man” for what she calls the Trump administration’s anti-worker agenda.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Richard Lardner, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 at Mavis - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more