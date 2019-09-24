Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sanders proposes wealth tax, setting up clash with Warren
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 8:23 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders has unveiled a plan to tax the nation’s top earners that he says will generate $4 trillion-plus over the next decade. It’s his version of fellow Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren’s signature issue.
Sanders wants a 1% levy on households worth over $32 million. His proposed tax rate would increase for wealthier people, up to 8% for $10-plus billion fortunes.
Warren, a Massachusetts senator, has promised a 2% wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million, prompting crowds at her rallies to chant, “2 cents!”
The dueling wealth tax proposals are the clearest sign yet that Sanders and Warren may have to compete for the Democratic Party’s liberal wing in its presidential primary.