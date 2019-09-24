Loading articles...

Sanders proposes wealth tax, setting up clash with Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. speaks at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders has unveiled a plan to tax the nation’s top earners that he says will generate $4 trillion-plus over the next decade. It’s his version of fellow Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren’s signature issue.

Sanders wants a 1% levy on households worth over $32 million. His proposed tax rate would increase for wealthier people, up to 8% for $10-plus billion fortunes.

Warren, a Massachusetts senator, has promised a 2% wealth tax on households worth more than $50 million, prompting crowds at her rallies to chant, “2 cents!”

The dueling wealth tax proposals are the clearest sign yet that Sanders and Warren may have to compete for the Democratic Party’s liberal wing in its presidential primary.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 at Kennedy collectors, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more