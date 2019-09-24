Russia says 10 officials denied visas to go to UNGA

MOSCOW — The Russian foreign ministry says 10 members of the Russian delegation to the U.N. General Assembly have been denied U.S. visas.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that Moscow is “outraged” that the members of its delegation were denied U.S. visas ahead of the annual U.N. General Assembly session in New York this week.

Zakharova said that the visa applications were returned with an explanation that they had been submitted too early — but they were returned too late to allow them to be resubmitted. She insisted that the documents were filed within the listed timeframe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused the United States of breaking its international obligations by preventing the Russian officials from travelling to the General Assembly.

The Associated Press