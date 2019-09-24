Loading articles...

Residents sue over DC senior centre destroyed by fire

WASHINGTON — Another lawsuit has been filed over a Washington, D.C., senior living apartment complex gutted by fire.

WTOP-FM reports a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing’s 150 residents against Edgewood Management Corp. and others including the city’s housing authority. It asks for a jury trial and argues that residents lost not only their homes, but sentimental and vintage items.

The first lawsuit was filed last month by Raymond Holton, who was found trapped in his apartment days after the September fire. Holton accused the Maryland-based management company of falsely telling firefighters that all residents were accounted for and intentionally disabling the building’s alarm system before the fire. Residents say management didn’t properly maintain the property.

A statement by Edgewood says it denies the allegations.

