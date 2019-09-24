Loading articles...

Man, 97, dies after struck by vehicle in Scarborough 2 weeks ago

Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 8:48 am EDT

Police investigate after an elderly man was struck by a vehicle near Warden and McNicoll avenues in Scarborough on Sept. 6, 2019. CITYNEWS

A 97-year-old man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough two weeks ago.

The man was crossing Warden Avenue, north of McNicoll Avenue, when he was hit by a vehicle that was travelling south on Warden.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died on Monday.

Police said the driver stopped a short distance away. There is no word yet if any charges will be laid.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 at Kennedy collectors, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more