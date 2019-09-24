Man, 97, dies after struck by vehicle in Scarborough 2 weeks ago

A 97-year-old man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough two weeks ago.

The man was crossing Warden Avenue, north of McNicoll Avenue, when he was hit by a vehicle that was travelling south on Warden.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died on Monday.

Police said the driver stopped a short distance away. There is no word yet if any charges will be laid.