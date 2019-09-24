Ontario neurologist accused of sexually assaulting 34 female patients

An Ontario neurologist stripped of his licence earlier this year was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting 34 female patients in his care.

Waterloo regional police said the charges against Dr. Jeffrey Sloka relate to alleged incidents between January 2010 and February 2017 that involved patients ranging in age from 17 to 51.

The investigation into Sloka remains active following his arrest on Tuesday, Const. Andre Johnson said, adding police suspect there may be more alleged victims.

“We take any sexual assault very seriously,” Johnson said. “One of this nature, given the amount of victims and someone in a position of trust is a concern.”

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons revoked Sloka’s licence in April after its disciplinary committee found the neurologist had sexually abused four patients and engaged in “disgraceful conduct” over the course of nearly a decade.

The committee said Sloka asked the patients to strip naked for physical exams and touched them inappropriately at times.

According to an uncontested statement of facts in the disciplinary case, Sloka’s behaviour towards the women was “of a sexual nature and not of a clinical nature.”

The document said that in one of the cases, Sloka removed a patient’s gown during an appointment and examined her with his face close to her body while squeezing and pushing her breasts.

“Patients are at their most vulnerable in the examination room, where they rely on doctor’s expertise and professionalism when it comes to being physically touched or directed to undress,” the college’s prosecutor, Morgana Kellythorne, told the discipline committee in her submissions in April.

“These patients were exploited and deceived by Dr. Sloka for his own sexual purposes. They turned to him seeking help for their medical needs and he preyed on them.”

In addition to revoking his licence, the College ordered Sloka to pay more than $64,000 for the victims’ therapy expenses, plus $6,000 for the cost of the hearing.

Sloka also signed a document agreeing that he would never again apply to practice medicine in Ontario or any other jurisdiction.

College spokesman Shae Greenfield said there were 22 additional investigations into Sloka underway when his licence was revoked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.

An Ontario neurologist stripped of his licence earlier this year was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting 34 female patients in his care.

Waterloo regional police said the charges against Dr. Jeffrey Sloka relate to alleged incidents between January 2010 and February 2017 that involved patients ranging in age from 17 to 51.

The investigation into Sloka remains active following his arrest on Tuesday, Const. Andre Johnson said, adding police suspect there may be more alleged victims.

“We take any sexual assault very seriously,” Johnson said. “One of this nature, given the amount of victims and someone in a position of trust is a concern.”

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons revoked Sloka’s licence in April after its disciplinary committee found the neurologist had sexually abused four patients and engaged in “disgraceful conduct” over the course of nearly a decade.

The committee said Sloka asked the patients to strip naked for physical exams and touched them inappropriately at times.

According to an uncontested statement of facts in the disciplinary case, Sloka’s behaviour towards the women was “of a sexual nature and not of a clinical nature.”

The document said that in one of the cases, Sloka removed a patient’s gown during an appointment and examined her with his face close to her body while squeezing and pushing her breasts.

“Patients are at their most vulnerable in the examination room, where they rely on doctor’s expertise and professionalism when it comes to being physically touched or directed to undress,” the college’s prosecutor, Morgana Kellythorne, told the discipline committee in her submissions in April.

“These patients were exploited and deceived by Dr. Sloka for his own sexual purposes. They turned to him seeking help for their medical needs and he preyed on them.”

In addition to revoking his licence, the College ordered Sloka to pay more than $64,000 for the victims’ therapy expenses, plus $6,000 for the cost of the hearing.

Sloka also signed a document agreeing that he would never again apply to practice medicine in Ontario or any other jurisdiction.

College spokesman Shae Greenfield said there were 22 additional investigations into Sloka underway when his licence was revoked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.