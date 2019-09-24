Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oil from capsized ship washes ashore along the Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Authorities say oil from an overturned cargo ship has reached several parts of Georgia’s shoreline, leaving a sheen in marshes and oiled debris on beaches.
State and federal authorities overseeing the cleanup say crews have been working to clean up the oil at Quarantine Beach in the Brunswick area, among other places.
Authorities said more than 5,500 feet (1,670 metres) of oil-absorbent boom is being used to try and contain pollution from “sporadic discharges” from the South Korean ship Golden Ray.
The vessel was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it capsized in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8. The ship’s pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued, including four men trapped for 36 hours before they could be extracted through a hole drilled into the hull.
The Associated Press
Or
{* loginWidget *}