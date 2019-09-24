Loading articles...

NYPD: Sex crimes unit probe focuses on administrative issues

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says an internal affairs investigation into the sex crimes unit involves alleged misuse of time and a police vehicle, and has nothing to do with its handling of particular cases.

The department outlined the probe Tuesday after the Daily Beast reported internal affairs investigators seized log books from Special Victims Division offices, including one that investigated Harvey Weinstein.

Police spokeswoman Devora Kaye says the probe is dealing with “isolated incidents” of alleged wrongdoing and doesn’t pertain to “day-to-day investigative work or any particular sex crime cases it is investigating.”

Separately, the department has been investigating the conduct of a detective accused last year of coaching a witness in the Weinstein case. That revelation led prosecutors to drop a charge against the movie mogul.

The Associated Press

