Nissan recalls 1.3M vehicles to fix backup camera display

DETROIT — Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and other countries to fix a problem with backup camera displays.

The recall covers most of the Nissan and Infiniti model lineups from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

The company says in government documents posted Tuesday that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn’t visible. The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards. Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting Oct. 21.

