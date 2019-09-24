Loading articles...

New Jersey buys 700th flood-prone home - but none on ocean

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — New Jersey says it has bought its 700th home under a program to acquire and demolish houses in flood-prone areas.

But nearly seven years after Superstorm Sandy, not one of those purchases has been along the ocean.

The state Department of Environmental Protection announced the milestone Tuesday, the purchase of a home in South River in Middlesex County.

The clusters of homes bought thus far have mainly been along rivers, and some have been on or near bays, both of which are also flood-prone.

The protection agency did not respond to a request for comment on why no oceanfront homes have been bought under the Blue Acres program.

But it has in the past said there have been no willing sellers in those areas.

The program is strictly voluntary.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of McCowan collectors - fire is out, but some fuel spilled into the catch basin which has to be…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:40 PM
Warmth to flood parts of southern Ontario inc. #Toronto first few days of October
Latest Weather
Read more