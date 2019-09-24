Loading articles...

Man stabbed in Regent Park neighbourhood

Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 11:29 pm EDT

Police on scene near the Regent Park Community centre where a man was stabbed on Sept. 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Regent Park neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Parliament and Dundas streets around 8:30 p.m.where one man had reportedly stabbed another.

The victim’s injuries are not considered serious.

The suspect fled the scene and police describe him as a five-feet-nine black male wearing a black hoodie.

