Man in his 60s dies after being struck by vehicle in Oakridge

Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 10:32 pm EDT

Police on scene in the Danforth and Pharmacy Avenues area where a man was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

A man in his 60s has died after he was struck by a vehicle in the Oakridge area on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Pharmacy avenues for a collision shortly before 9 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and paramedics took him to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver and vehicle involved remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

||
