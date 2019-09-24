Loading articles...

Magnetic wallpaper tops winners in first Etsy Design Awards

This Aug. 30, 2019 photo released by Veerle Evens shows an interactive wallpaper design by Sian Zeng. Zeng, which took the top prize in the first Etsy Design Awards, announced Tuesday, Sept. 24. The London designer earned a prize of $15,000. (Veerle Evens/Etsy via AP)

NEW YORK — An Etsy creator, Sian (Shawn) Zeng (Zayng) took the top prize in the first Etsy Design Awards, announced Tuesday.

Sian creates whimsical magnetized wallpaper and sells it with three magnets for interactive fun. Inspired by Little Red Riding Hood, the London designer earned a prize of $15,000.

Winners in five other design categories were awarded $1,000 each.

They include a self-taught woodworker and former Marine, Justin Nelson of the Etsy shop FernwehWoodworking. The Oregon Etsy seller was recognized for a sling chair made of hand-shaped American walnut and hand-stitched leather.

Los Angeles architects Alejandro and Sara Pijuan were recognized for their midcentury-inspired pet furniture. They make it in their garage and sell on Etsy at PijuanDesignWorkshop.

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

