London keeps Uber on short license as it scrutinizes firm

Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 5:46 am EDT

An Uber driver sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco, in a July 15, 2015, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu

London transport authorities have given ride-hailing firm Uber a two-month license with new safety conditions as it continues to scrutinize the company.

Transport for London said Tuesday it issued the license to Uber firm as the U.S. tech company’s 15-month license was set to expire.

The authority said that over the next two months it will ask Uber for more information “to inform any future licensing decision.”

London transport officials had initially revoked Uber’s license in 2017 but a court later granted the company a 15-month license, short of the five-year permit it had sought.

Authorities had objected, among other things, to the company’s failure to report serious criminal offences and its use of technology to allegedly evade law enforcement officials.

