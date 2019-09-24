Leafs’ Auston Matthews facing disorderly conduct charge in Arizona

The Toronto Maple Leafs say they are aware of a complaint of disturbing the peace against star forward Auston Matthews.

In a statement, the Leafs say “Auston is co-operating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

A Scottsdale, Ariz., police spokesperson said the department in Matthews’ hometown investigated a disorderly conduct case involving an Auston Matthews on May 26. He said Matthews was not arrested and the case has been forwarded to the City of Scottsdale Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Online court records show that an Auston Matthews, with a birthdate of September 1997 was issued a summons on July 23 for “disorderly conduct – disruptive behaviour or fighting.” The Leafs centre was born Sept. 17, 1997.

The City of Scottsdale’s court website listed a pre-trial conference set for Wednesday morning.

The lawyer for Matthews is listed as Larry Kazan. His website includes names of a number of past high-profile clients including Glen Campbell, Stephon Marbury, David Boston, Jason Kidd, Nikki Sixx, Terrell Suggs, Jason Richardson and Charles Barkley.

A message left at Kazan’s Phoenix office Tuesday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.

Matthews signed a five-year, US$58.17-million contract extension with the Leafs back in February that kicked in July 1 with a signing bonus of more than $15 million.

The first pick in the 2016 NHL draft, Matthews has 111 goals and 205 points in 212 career regular-season games. He’s added 10 goals and three assists in 20 playoff outings for Toronto.