Jurors in Texas murder trial hear officer's 911 call

DALLAS — The second day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbour began Tuesday with jurors hearing the officer’s frantic call to 911 following the shooting.

In the 911 call, Amber Guyger tells a dispatcher that she shot Botham Jean because she thought she was in her own apartment. Prosecutors said Monday that Jean was sitting in his living room, eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream, when Guyger walked into his home and shot him.

The recording of the 911 call was previously obtained by a Dallas TV station. In the call, Guyger says “I thought it was my apartment” nearly 20 times. She also says: “I’m gonna lose my job” and “I am going to need a supervisor.”

The Associated Press