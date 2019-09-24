Loading articles...

Japan not inviting South Korea to naval review amid dispute

Last Updated Sep 24, 2019 at 5:43 am EDT

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe answers reporters' questions at his official residence in Tokyo on Aug. 23, 2019. (Yoshitaka Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)

Japan has announced it is not inviting South Korea to an upcoming multinational naval review it is hosting next month because their ties are badly strained over history, trade and defence.

The Maritime Self-Defence Force, Japan’s navy, said Tuesday it will not invite the South Korean navy for the review, scheduled for Oct. 14 at Sagami Bay, west of Tokyo.

The head of the maritime force, Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura, says the decision was made because of the “severe condition of current Japan-South Korea relations.”

Tensions between the two Asian neighbours have escalated since July, when Japan tightened export controls against South Korea.

Defence officials said seven countries — the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore and China — are invited to the naval review.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:09 AM
So far so good on the major routes this morning. A lot of construction remains but no delays or problems to report.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:52 AM
You’ll notice more leaves changing colours now and you’ll notice it’s a cooler, fresher feeling morning (Sept24)…
Latest Weather
Read more