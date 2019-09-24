Loading articles...

Invasions of Brazilian indigenous land rise under Bolsonaro

A Pataxo indigenous man attends the launch of the report on violence against indigenous peoples in Brazil, at the headquarters of the National Conference of Bishops in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A Brazilian Catholic Church agency says invasions of indigenous lands have jumped in the first nine months of President Jair Bolsonaro administration. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — A Brazilian Catholic Church agency says invasions of indigenous lands have jumped in the first nine months of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.

The Missionary Indigenous Council said Tuesday that illegal miners, loggers and tappers of natural resources are involved in most of the invasions.

The council reported at least 153 cases of “possessive invasions, illegal exploitation of natural resources of damage to heritage” on indigenous lands in the first nine months of 2019. There were 109 recorded cases for all of last year.

Bolsonaro has often complained that indigenous lands cover too much of Brazil and that development there should be easier. Critics say that encourages invaders seeking to exploit them.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of the 404 express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:40 PM
Warmth to flood parts of southern Ontario inc. #Toronto first few days of October
Latest Weather
Read more