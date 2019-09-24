Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Invasions of Brazilian indigenous land rise under Bolsonaro
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 5:40 pm EDT
A Pataxo indigenous man attends the launch of the report on violence against indigenous peoples in Brazil, at the headquarters of the National Conference of Bishops in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A Brazilian Catholic Church agency says invasions of indigenous lands have jumped in the first nine months of President Jair Bolsonaro administration. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian Catholic Church agency says invasions of indigenous lands have jumped in the first nine months of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.
The Missionary Indigenous Council said Tuesday that illegal miners, loggers and tappers of natural resources are involved in most of the invasions.
The council reported at least 153 cases of “possessive invasions, illegal exploitation of natural resources of damage to heritage” on indigenous lands in the first nine months of 2019. There were 109 recorded cases for all of last year.
Bolsonaro has often complained that indigenous lands cover too much of Brazil and that development there should be easier. Critics say that encourages invaders seeking to exploit them.