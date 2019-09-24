Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indonesia students rally against changes to corruption law
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 6:24 am EDT
Police officers fire a tear gas launcher to disperse student during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Thousands of students have staged rallies across Indonesia against new law that considered has crippled means in fighting the country's endemic corruption. (AP Photo/Masyudi Syachban Firmansyah)
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Thousands of university students are staging rallies across Indonesia to show their opposition to a new law they say has crippled the country’s anti-corruption agency.
The students are enraged that Indonesia’s parliament passed a law last week that reduces the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body in fighting endemic graft in the country.
Several thousand students demonstrated Tuesday in front of the parliament building in Jakarta, while similar rallies were held in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang, Palembang and Makassar. Students in Makassar clashed with police, who fired water cannons and tear gas.
The protesters are demanding President Joko Widodo issue a government regulation to replace the controversial new law.