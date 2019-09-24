Indonesia students rally against changes to corruption law

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Thousands of university students are staging rallies across Indonesia to show their opposition to a new law they say has crippled the country’s anti-corruption agency.

The students are enraged that Indonesia’s parliament passed a law last week that reduces the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body in fighting endemic graft in the country.

Several thousand students demonstrated Tuesday in front of the parliament building in Jakarta, while similar rallies were held in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang, Palembang and Makassar. Students in Makassar clashed with police, who fired water cannons and tear gas.

The protesters are demanding President Joko Widodo issue a government regulation to replace the controversial new law.

The Associated Press