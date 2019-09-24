Loading articles...

Indonesia students rally against changes to corruption law

Police officers fire a tear gas launcher to disperse student during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Thousands of students have staged rallies across Indonesia against new law that considered has crippled means in fighting the country's endemic corruption. (AP Photo/Masyudi Syachban Firmansyah)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Thousands of university students are staging rallies across Indonesia to show their opposition to a new law they say has crippled the country’s anti-corruption agency.

The students are enraged that Indonesia’s parliament passed a law last week that reduces the authority of the Corruption Eradication Commission, a key body in fighting endemic graft in the country.

Several thousand students demonstrated Tuesday in front of the parliament building in Jakarta, while similar rallies were held in Bandung, Yogyakarta, Malang, Palembang and Makassar. Students in Makassar clashed with police, who fired water cannons and tear gas.

The protesters are demanding President Joko Widodo issue a government regulation to replace the controversial new law.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Allen express, two right lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from the 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Sunrise at 7:06am in #Toronto (Sept24) and it’s a cool start with nw wind. Varying amounts of sun/cloud today☀️⛅️🌤…
Latest Weather
Read more