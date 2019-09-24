Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Green gaming: Video game firms make climate promises at UN
by Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 24, 2019 12:11 am EDT
This Nov. 3, 2017, photo shows the logo Xbox at the Paris Games Week in Paris. Gaming is going green. Companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms pledged Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the U.N. to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
Gaming is going green.
The companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms pledged Monday at the U.N. to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved.
The promises range from planting trees to reducing plastic packaging, from making game devices more energy efficient to incorporating environmental themes into the games themselves.
Some games already reflect climate concerns. But it got new visibility with Monday’s commitments from 21 companies, announced on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders.
Sony Interactive Entertainment’s plans include outfitting the next-generation PlayStation system with a low-power, suspend-play mode. Microsoft plans 825,000 carbon-neutral Xbox consoles.
Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment is offsetting carbon emissions generated by players charging electronic devices.