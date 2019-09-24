Loading articles...

Green gaming: Video game firms make climate promises at UN

This Nov. 3, 2017, photo shows the logo Xbox at the Paris Games Week in Paris. Gaming is going green. Companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms pledged Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the U.N. to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Gaming is going green.

The companies behind PlayStation, Xbox, Angry Birds, Minecraft, Twitch and other video games and platforms pledged Monday at the U.N. to level up efforts to fight climate change and get their throngs of users involved.

The promises range from planting trees to reducing plastic packaging, from making game devices more energy efficient to incorporating environmental themes into the games themselves.

Some games already reflect climate concerns. But it got new visibility with Monday’s commitments from 21 companies, announced on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s plans include outfitting the next-generation PlayStation system with a low-power, suspend-play mode. Microsoft plans 825,000 carbon-neutral Xbox consoles.

Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment is offsetting carbon emissions generated by players charging electronic devices.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CRASH - Eastbound 401 approaching Avenue in the collectors. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more