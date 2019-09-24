Loading articles...

Gangs in Brazil react to prison plans with arson attacks

RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in a northeastern state in Brazil say 25 people have been arrested after alleged gang members set fire to vehicles and buildings.

Security officials in Ceara state said Tuesday that gangs were reacting to reports of state plans for stricter prison rules.

The violence broke out in several cities Saturday. Some buses are operating under police protection.

Officials also said they would transfer some inmates to maximum-security penitentiaries, out of concern that some gang leaders were directing arson attacks from behind bars.

Similar rioting occurred in Ceara earlier this year. Alleged gang members targeted banks and other buildings, prompting the deployment of national police units to restore order.

The Associated Press

