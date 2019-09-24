Loading articles...

French Epstein probe: modeling agent's home, office searched

PARIS — French investigators have searched the home and offices of French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their probe into late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that investigators carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in the high-end 8th arrondissement of Paris, and at Brunel’s Paris home. The prosecutor’s office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.

Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to U.S. legal records.

French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their investigation into alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Allen express, two right lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from the 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 29 minutes ago
Sunrise at 7:06am in #Toronto (Sept24) and it’s a cool start with nw wind. Varying amounts of sun/cloud today☀️⛅️🌤…
Latest Weather
Read more