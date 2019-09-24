Loading articles...

Firefighter in blast that killed colleague leaves hospital

Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a deadly propane explosion, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, which leveled new construction in Farmington, Maine. (Jacob Gage via AP)

FARMINGTON, Maine — A Maine firefighter has been discharged from a Portland hospital one week after a deadly building explosion.

A procession escorted firefighter Ted Baxter back to his fire station after he was discharged Monday.

Last week, firefighters arrived to investigate a gas odor in the Life Enrichment Advancing People facility in Farmington just before it exploded.

The blast killed a firefighter and injured eight other people.

One of the injured is LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord. He remains in critical condition with burns on 50% of his body. Lord helped evacuate the building.

Fire Chief Terry Bell is in the hospital in fair condition, and Capt. Scott Baxter is in serious condition.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: NB DVP at Spanbridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Changing colours in #Markham (Sept 24) Feels like Autumn this morning with nw wind, tomorrow a gusty sw wind and it…
Latest Weather
Read more